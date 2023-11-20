Celtics vs. Hornets November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charlotte Hornets (2-4) square off against the Boston Celtics (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, NBCS-BOS
Celtics Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gives the Celtics 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Brown is putting up 24.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He's making 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from 3-point range, with 3.7 treys per game (10th in NBA).
- Kristaps Porzingis gives the Celtics 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while putting up 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.
- Derrick White is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is making 62.5% of his shots from the floor and 58.3% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with 2.3 treys per contest.
- Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball averages 14.3 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Terry Rozier averages 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field and 20% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Gordon Hayward averages 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.
- P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Celtics vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Celtics
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|123.5
|121.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|30.6%
|Three Point %
|37.2%
