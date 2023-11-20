The Charlotte Hornets (2-4) square off against the Boston Celtics (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gives the Celtics 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is putting up 24.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He's making 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from 3-point range, with 3.7 treys per game (10th in NBA).

Kristaps Porzingis gives the Celtics 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while putting up 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is making 62.5% of his shots from the floor and 58.3% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with 2.3 treys per contest.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball averages 14.3 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Terry Rozier averages 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field and 20% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gordon Hayward averages 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Celtics vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Hornets Celtics 116.3 Points Avg. 123.5 121.7 Points Allowed Avg. 109 48.3% Field Goal % 48.3% 30.6% Three Point % 37.2%

