Bruins vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (13-1-2) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4) at Amalie Arena on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Bruins are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, while the Lightning took down the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in their last game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-135)
|Lightning (+110)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 10 of their 13 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (76.9%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Boston has gone 10-3 (winning 76.9%).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.
- Boston's 16 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals five times.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs. Lightning Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|55 (13th)
|Goals
|63 (3rd)
|32 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (28th)
|13 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (3rd)
|5 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (7th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, Boston went over five times.
- The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.6 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 55 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in league play this season with 32 (just two per game).
- With a +23 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.