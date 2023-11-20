Monday's NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins (13-1-2) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4) at Amalie Arena sees the Bruins as road favorites (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Lightning (+110). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs Lightning Additional Info

Bruins vs. Lightning Betting Trends

In five of 16 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Bruins have gone 10-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Lightning have been an underdog in eight games this season, with three upset wins (37.5%).

Boston is 10-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (76.9% win percentage).

Tampa Bay is 2-2 when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bruins Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop David Pastrnak 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (+135) 4.5 (-105) Pavel Zacha 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (-161) Charlie McAvoy 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (-167)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 5-5-0 5.9 3.6 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.6 2.5 10 30.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 6-4-0 6.7 3.4 3.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.4 3.9 10 31.2% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-4 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.