How to Watch the Bruins vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (13-1-2) will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4) on Monday, with both teams coming off a win in their most recent game.
Tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN to watch the Bruins and the Lightning hit the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 32 total goals (just two per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 55 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 36 goals during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|16
|11
|16
|27
|17
|8
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|16
|7
|11
|18
|11
|7
|20%
|Charlie McAvoy
|12
|3
|11
|14
|12
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|16
|6
|7
|13
|7
|6
|51.3%
|Charlie Coyle
|16
|5
|8
|13
|5
|5
|53.5%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning's total of 65 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 28th in the league.
- The Lightning's 63 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them third in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|17
|13
|14
|27
|17
|9
|0%
|Brayden Point
|18
|7
|16
|23
|5
|5
|47.7%
|Victor Hedman
|18
|4
|15
|19
|13
|3
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|16
|6
|12
|18
|7
|3
|51%
|Brandon Hagel
|18
|8
|8
|16
|6
|6
|50%
