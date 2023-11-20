The Boston Bruins (13-1-2) will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4) on Monday, with both teams coming off a win in their most recent game.

Tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN to watch the Bruins and the Lightning hit the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Bruins vs Lightning Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 32 total goals (just two per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 55 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 16 11 16 27 17 8 0% Brad Marchand 16 7 11 18 11 7 20% Charlie McAvoy 12 3 11 14 12 2 - Pavel Zacha 16 6 7 13 7 6 51.3% Charlie Coyle 16 5 8 13 5 5 53.5%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 65 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 28th in the league.

The Lightning's 63 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players