The Boston Bruins, with Brad Marchand, are in action Monday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchand available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Brad Marchand vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand's plus-minus this season, in 19:14 per game on the ice, is +7.

In six of 16 games this season, Marchand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchand has a point in 13 of 16 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 16 games this season, Marchand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Marchand has an implied probability of 68.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 16 Games 4 18 Points 4 7 Goals 3 11 Assists 1

