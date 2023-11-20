The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brad Marchand find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

  • In six of 16 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus seven assists.
  • Marchand's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 65 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:00 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 22:03 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:09 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:26 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:23 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:09 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

