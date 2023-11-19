The Boston Celtics (5-0), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at FedExForum, take on the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum generates 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown is putting up 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He's sinking 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from 3-point range, with 3.7 treys per contest (10th in league).

Kristaps Porzingis gives the Celtics 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while delivering 1.0 steal and 2.0 blocked shots.

Derrick White gives the Celtics 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while posting 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while putting up 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 24.0 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Xavier Tillman puts up 12.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 1.0 block.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 15.0 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 3.0 blocks (first in NBA).

Marcus Smart averages 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.0 boards.

Ziaire Williams posts 12.0 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.0 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Celtics vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Celtics 108.3 Points Avg. 126.4 115.0 Points Allowed Avg. 108.0 44.2% Field Goal % 50.1% 32.7% Three Point % 38.9%

