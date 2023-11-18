Week 12 Big Sky Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 12 of the college football schedule included three games with Big Sky teams involved. Read on to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Portland State vs. Northern Colorado
Week 12 Big Sky Results
Portland State 27 Northern Colorado 23
Portland State Leaders
- Passing: Dante Chachere (13-for-24, 175 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Chachere (18 ATT, 123 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Jermaine Braddock (3 TAR, 4 REC, 72 YDS)
Northern Colorado Leaders
- Passing: Shea Kuykendall (17-for-25, 222 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Caden Meis (16 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jamarii Robinson (8 TAR, 8 REC, 96 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Northern Colorado
|Portland State
|373
|Total Yards
|477
|222
|Passing Yards
|175
|151
|Rushing Yards
|302
|0
|Turnovers
|2
