As we head into Week 12 of the college football season, which team is on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Georgia

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

10-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win SEC: -250

-250 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 52-17 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

2. Alabama

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: W 49-21 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

3. LSU

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 52-35 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Georgia State

Georgia State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Missouri

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th

14th Last Game: W 36-7 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Ole Miss

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 52-17 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Tennessee

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 36-7 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

7. Texas A&M

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 51-10 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

8. Auburn

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 48-10 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

9. Kentucky

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 49-21 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. South Carolina

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 47-6 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Florida

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: L 52-35 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arkansas

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 48-10 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Florida International

Florida International Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Mississippi State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 51-10 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-9 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 47-6 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: BYE

