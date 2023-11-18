In the upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Matthew Poitras to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 59 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:00 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:22 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:26 Away W 3-0

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

