The North Florida Ospreys (3-2) and the Maine Black Bears (3-2) play at UNF Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Maine vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023

5:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville, Florida

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Black Bears Betting Records & Stats

Three of the Black Bears' four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

Maine has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Maine (2-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 25% of the time, 25% more often than North Florida (1-3-0) this season.

Maine vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Florida 79.8 157 73.4 139.4 152.3 Maine 77.2 157 66 139.4 136

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The Black Bears' 77.2 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 73.4 the Ospreys allow to opponents.

Maine is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 73.4 points.

Maine vs. North Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Florida 1-3-0 3-1-0 Maine 2-2-0 3-1-0

Maine vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits

North Florida Maine 2-1 Home Record 1-1 1-1 Away Record 0-1 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 0-1-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88 79 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 52 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 0-1-0

