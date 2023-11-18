The Maine Black Bears (3-2) take on the North Florida Ospreys (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maine vs. North Florida matchup in this article.

Maine vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maine Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM Maine (-4.5) 142.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maine (-4.5) 143.5 -180 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Maine vs. North Florida Betting Trends

Maine has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Black Bears games have gone over the point total three out of four times this season.

North Florida has won one game against the spread this year.

So far this year, three out of the Ospreys' four games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

