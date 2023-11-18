Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Maine
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 12 college football lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Maine Black Bears and the New Hampshire Wildcats that should be of interest to fans in Maine.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Maine on TV This Week
Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Wildcat Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.