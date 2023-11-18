Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal when the Boston Bruins face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

Shattenkirk is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Shattenkirk has picked up one assist on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-2 11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:23 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:58 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:17 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:57 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

