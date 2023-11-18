The Boston Bruins, Charlie Coyle among them, meet the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Prop bets for Coyle in that upcoming Bruins-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Charlie Coyle vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In three of 15 games this season, Coyle has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Coyle has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Coyle has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 15 games played.

Coyle's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Coyle has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 15 Games 4 11 Points 2 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

