The Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Boston Bruins (12-1-2) on the road on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-275) Canadiens (+225) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won nine of their 12 games when favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

Boston is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

In five games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Canadiens Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 50 (17th) Goals 49 (19th) 30 (1st) Goals Allowed 59 (27th) 11 (17th) Power Play Goals 14 (7th) 5 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-1-2 overall.

Four of Boston's last 10 contests went over.

The Bruins have had an average of 5.9 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins offense's 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

On defense, the Bruins are the strongest unit in league play, conceding 30 total goals (just two per game).

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +20.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.