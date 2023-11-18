Pay attention to David Pastrnak and Nicholas Suzuki in particular on Saturday, when the Boston Bruins face the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Boston, Pastrnak has 24 points in 15 games (11 goals, 13 assists).

Brad Marchand has seven goals and nine assists, equaling 16 points (1.1 per game).

Charlie McAvoy has posted two goals and 11 assists for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman (6-0-1) has a goals against average of 1.7 on the season. His .944% save percentage is second-best in the NHL.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki is an important part of the offense for Montreal, with 15 points this season, as he has put up six goals and nine assists in 17 games.

Montreal's Cole Caufield has posted 15 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and 10 assists.

This season, Michael Matheson has four goals and 10 assists for Boston.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, allowing 12 goals (4.0 goals against average) and amassing 92 saves with an .885% save percentage (53rd in the league).

Bruins vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 13th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 1st 2 Goals Allowed 3.47 23rd 12th 31.7 Shots 29.8 22nd 20th 31 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 12th 22% Power Play % 20.59% 15th 1st 91.23% Penalty Kill % 75.34% 23rd

