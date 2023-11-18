The Boston Bruins (12-1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2), who have fallen in three straight, on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 while totaling 34 goals against 23 goals allowed. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.0%).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Bruins 5, Canadiens 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-275)

Bruins (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 2-2-4 in overtime contests on their way to a 12-1-2 overall record.

In the six games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-1-2 record (good for eight points).

Boston has scored a pair of goals in two games this season (1-0-1 record, three points).

The Bruins are 11-1-1 in the 13 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 23 points).

In the seven games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 4-1-2 record (10 points).

In the seven games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 6-0-1 (13 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Bruins went 6-1-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 13th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 1st 2 Goals Allowed 3.47 23rd 12th 31.7 Shots 29.8 22nd 20th 31 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 12th 22% Power Play % 20.59% 15th 1st 91.23% Penalty Kill % 75.34% 23rd

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

