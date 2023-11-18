Saturday's NHL schedule includes an outing between the heavily favored Boston Bruins (12-1-2, -275 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2, +225 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NESN.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

In five games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Bruins have been victorious in nine of their 12 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

The Canadiens have secured an upset victory in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Boston is 2-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Montreal has played with moneyline odds of +225 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 4-6-0 5.9 3.40 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.40 2.30 8 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 7-3 5-5-0 6.4 2.70 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.70 3.30 8 20.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

