Going into a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (7-8-2), the Boston Bruins (12-1-2) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 at TD Garden.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Arber Xhekaj D Questionable Upper Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Questionable Lower Body Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

It has the league's third-best goal differential at +20.

Canadiens Season Insights

With 49 goals (2.9 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.

Montreal has conceded 59 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 27th in the NHL.

Their -10 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-275) Canadiens (+225) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.