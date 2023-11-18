Brad Marchand will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Boston Bruins play the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Fancy a wager on Marchand in the Bruins-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brad Marchand vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NESN

ESPN+ and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Marchand has averaged 19:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In six of 15 games this season, Marchand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 15 games this season, Marchand has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Marchand has an assist in eight of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Marchand hits the over on his points over/under is 71.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchand Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 15 Games 4 16 Points 4 7 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.