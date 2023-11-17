The NBA slate today, which includes the Boston Celtics taking on the Toronto Raptors as one of 11 games, is sure to please.

Today's NBA Games

The Charlotte Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks travel to face the Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSWI

BSSE and BSWI

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 3-7

3-7 MIL Record: 7-4

7-4 CHA Stats: 115.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 121.9 Opp. PPG (27th)

115.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 121.9 Opp. PPG (27th) MIL Stats: 117.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

The Washington Wizards host the New York Knicks

The Knicks go on the road to face the Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 2-9

2-9 NY Record: 6-5

6-5 WAS Stats: 115.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 123.2 Opp. PPG (28th)

115.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 123.2 Opp. PPG (28th) NY Stats: 109.1 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.2 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -6.5

NY -6.5 NY Odds to Win: -250

-250 WAS Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 227.5 points

The Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics

The Celtics hit the road the Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and NBCS-BOS

TSN and NBCS-BOS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 5-6

5-6 BOS Record: 9-2

9-2 TOR Stats: 108.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)

108.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (eighth) BOS Stats: 119.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 106.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

The Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers look to pull off a road win at the Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-PH

BSSE and NBCS-PH

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 6-5

6-5 PHI Record: 8-3

8-3 ATL Stats: 120.3 PPG (third in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)

120.3 PPG (third in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (23rd) PHI Stats: 119.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -1.5

ATL -1.5 ATL Odds to Win: -120

-120 PHI Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 235.5 points

The San Antonio Spurs host the Sacramento Kings

The Kings hope to pick up a road win at the Spurs on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 3-8

3-8 SAC Record: 6-4

6-4 SA Stats: 110.6 PPG (22nd in NBA), 124.1 Opp. PPG (30th)

110.6 PPG (22nd in NBA), 124.1 Opp. PPG (30th) SAC Stats: 114.6 PPG (10th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -6.5

SAC -6.5 SAC Odds to Win: -275

-275 SA Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 237.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons hope to pick up a road win at the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and BSDET

BSOH and BSDET

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 5-6

5-6 DET Record: 2-10

2-10 CLE Stats: 110.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (13th)

110.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (13th) DET Stats: 110.6 PPG (22nd in NBA), 115.2 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG) DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -8.5

CLE -8.5 CLE Odds to Win: -350

-350 DET Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 220.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans play the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and ALT

BSNO and ALT

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 5-6

5-6 DEN Record: 9-2

9-2 NO Stats: 111.1 PPG (19th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

111.1 PPG (19th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (20th) DEN Stats: 114.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 106.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -4.5

DEN -4.5 DEN Odds to Win: -175

-175 NO Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 224.5 points

The Chicago Bulls take on the Orlando Magic

The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 4-8

4-8 ORL Record: 6-5

6-5 CHI Stats: 108.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (15th)

108.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (15th) ORL Stats: 108.3 PPG (29th in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG) ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -1.5

CHI -1.5 CHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 ORL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 216.5 points

The Utah Jazz take on the Phoenix Suns

The Suns take to the home court of the Jazz on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 4-7

4-7 PHO Record: 5-6

5-6 UTA Stats: 114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (26th)

114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (26th) PHO Stats: 113.7 PPG (14th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -4.5

PHO -4.5 PHO Odds to Win: -210

-210 UTA Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 236.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers take to the home court of the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 3-8

3-8 LAL Record: 6-6

6-6 POR Stats: 104.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (10th)

104.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (10th) LAL Stats: 112.8 PPG (16th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -7.5

LAL -7.5 LAL Odds to Win: -300

-300 POR Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 223.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers play the Houston Rockets

The Rockets hit the road the Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC and Space City Home Network

BSSC and Space City Home Network

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 3-7

3-7 HOU Record: 6-3

6-3 LAC Stats: 113.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (10th)

113.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (10th) HOU Stats: 111.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -5.5

LAC -5.5 LAC Odds to Win: -225

-225 HOU Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 218.5 points

