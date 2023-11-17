Friday's contest between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) and the Maine Black Bears (2-2) at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with Presbyterian coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on November 17.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Maine vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 71, Maine 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-5.5)

Presbyterian (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Maine Performance Insights

Maine was 262nd in the country in points scored (68.5 per game) and 162nd in points allowed (69.7) last season.

On the boards, the Black Bears were 0-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27 per game) last season. They were 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).

Last season Maine was ranked 128th in the country in assists with 13.7 per game.

The Black Bears made 6.6 3-pointers per game and shot 33% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 266th and 240th, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, Maine was 156th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7 last year. It was 223rd in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.3%.

Maine attempted 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.3% of Maine's baskets were 3-pointers, and 74.7% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.