How to Watch Maine vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Maine Black Bears (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Maine vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other America East Games
Maine Stats Insights
- The Black Bears shot 45.8% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose allowed to opponents.
- Maine went 9-4 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Black Bears were the 359th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Hose finished 278th.
- Last year, the Black Bears recorded only 1.0 fewer point per game (68.5) than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).
- When Maine scored more than 69.5 points last season, it went 9-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Maine Home & Away Comparison
- Maine posted 78.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 61.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 16.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Black Bears played better at home last season, ceding 67.0 points per game, compared to 72.1 in away games.
- Maine averaged 7.5 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged in away games (6.2 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Maine-Presque Isle
|W 111-59
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/12/2023
|Merrimack
|L 71-65
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/16/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 78-65
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.