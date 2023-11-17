The Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Maine Black Bears (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine Stats Insights

  • The Black Bears shot 45.8% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose allowed to opponents.
  • Maine went 9-4 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Black Bears were the 359th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Hose finished 278th.
  • Last year, the Black Bears recorded only 1.0 fewer point per game (68.5) than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).
  • When Maine scored more than 69.5 points last season, it went 9-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine Home & Away Comparison

  • Maine posted 78.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 61.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 16.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Black Bears played better at home last season, ceding 67.0 points per game, compared to 72.1 in away games.
  • Maine averaged 7.5 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged in away games (6.2 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Maine-Presque Isle W 111-59 Cross Insurance Center
11/12/2023 Merrimack L 71-65 Cross Insurance Center
11/16/2023 Northwestern State W 78-65 UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Presbyterian - UNF Arena
11/18/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
11/22/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.