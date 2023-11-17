The Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Maine Black Bears (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears shot 45.8% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose allowed to opponents.

Maine went 9-4 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Black Bears were the 359th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Hose finished 278th.

Last year, the Black Bears recorded only 1.0 fewer point per game (68.5) than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).

When Maine scored more than 69.5 points last season, it went 9-4.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

Maine posted 78.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 61.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 16.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Black Bears played better at home last season, ceding 67.0 points per game, compared to 72.1 in away games.

Maine averaged 7.5 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged in away games (6.2 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

