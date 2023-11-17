Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 117-107 win versus the 76ers, Holiday totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to look at Holiday's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-110)

Over 13.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-133)

Over 5.5 (-133) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-110)

Over 5.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors conceded 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Raptors were 10th in the NBA last year, giving up 42.3 per contest.

The Raptors were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.2.

On defense, the Raptors gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 30 8 3 7 0 2 1

