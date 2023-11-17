Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be taking on the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 117-107 win over the 76ers, Tatum had 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Tatum's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-112)

Over 27.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Looking to bet on one or more of Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors gave up 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the NBA.

The Raptors were the 10th-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 42.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Raptors were ranked 25th in the league defensively last year, allowing 26.2 per game.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Raptors were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jayson Tatum vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 34 27 5 4 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.