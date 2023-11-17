The Boston Celtics, with Derrick White, face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

White had 27 points and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-107 win versus the 76ers.

In this article we will break down White's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the NBA last year, allowing 111.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors allowed 42.3 rebounds per game last year, 10th in the league in that category.

The Raptors allowed 26.2 assists per contest last year (25th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Raptors were ranked 12th in the league last year, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Derrick White vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 26 4 4 5 0 1 0

