You can find player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Scottie Barnes and others on the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023

7:30 PM ET

TSN and NBCS-BOS

Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: +110)

Tatum has averaged 29.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Tatum has knocked down 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +140) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 22.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average.

He has collected six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Brown has collected 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

He makes 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 20.7 points Kristaps Porzingis scores per game are 2.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Porzingis' 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Barnes on Friday is 2.5 lower than his season scoring average of 21.

His rebounding average of 8.7 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Barnes averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than Friday's over/under.

Barnes, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +116)

The 12.5-point total set for Dennis Schroder on Friday is 3.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed three rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).

Schroder's season-long assist average -- nine per game -- is 2.5 higher than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Schroder has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 1.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

