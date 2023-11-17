The Boston Celtics (9-2) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (5-6) on November 17, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Boston has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Raptors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.

The Celtics average 119.4 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 110.9 the Raptors give up.

Boston is 8-0 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are posting 10.7 more points per game (125.2) than they are away from home (114.5).

Boston surrenders 102.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 108.7 in road games.

The Celtics are draining 17.8 threes per game with a 41.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.8 more threes and 8.8% points better than they're averaging in road games (15 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries