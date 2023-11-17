Celtics vs. Raptors November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Atlantic Division foes square off when the Toronto Raptors (2-4) welcome in the Boston Celtics (4-0) at Scotiabank Arena, beginning on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TSN, NBCS-BOS
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Brown averaged 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds.
- Kristaps Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jrue Holiday recorded 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes puts up 21 points, 6.7 assists and 8.7 boards per game.
- Dennis Schroder puts up 15.7 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the field and 52.6% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Pascal Siakam puts up 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 1 assists and 3 rebounds.
- Jakob Poeltl puts up 7 points, 8 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
Celtics vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Raptors
|Celtics
|112.9
|Points Avg.
|117.9
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|33.5%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
