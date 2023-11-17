Atlantic Division foes square off when the Toronto Raptors (2-4) welcome in the Boston Celtics (4-0) at Scotiabank Arena, beginning on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TSN, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averaged 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday recorded 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes puts up 21 points, 6.7 assists and 8.7 boards per game.

Dennis Schroder puts up 15.7 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists per game, shooting 38.1% from the field and 52.6% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Pascal Siakam puts up 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 1 assists and 3 rebounds.

Jakob Poeltl puts up 7 points, 8 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Celtics vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Raptors Celtics 112.9 Points Avg. 117.9 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 45.9% Field Goal % 47.5% 33.5% Three Point % 37.6%

