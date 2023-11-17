Two games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a America East team, including the matchup between the Vermont Catamounts and the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

America East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Vermont Catamounts at Quinnipiac Bobcats 4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Bryant Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

