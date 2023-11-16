The Maine Black Bears (1-2) take on the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Maine vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Maine vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maine Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Maine (-6.5) 142.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maine (-6.5) 142.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Maine put together a 16-8-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 12 Black Bears games last season hit the over.

Northwestern State went 17-13-0 ATS last season.

A total of 17 of the Demons' games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.