The Maine Black Bears (1-2) take the court against the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Black Bears had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Demons' opponents hit.
  • Maine went 10-6 when it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Black Bears were the 359th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demons ranked 270th.
  • Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Black Bears scored were only 3.6 fewer points than the Demons allowed (72.1).
  • Maine went 7-3 last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

  • Maine posted 78.5 points per game last year at home, which was 16.7 more points than it averaged away from home (61.8).
  • The Black Bears gave up 67.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.1 on the road.
  • In home games, Maine made 1.3 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in away games (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Charlotte L 69-52 Dale F. Halton Arena
11/8/2023 Maine-Presque Isle W 111-59 Cross Insurance Center
11/12/2023 Merrimack L 71-65 Cross Insurance Center
11/16/2023 Northwestern State - UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Presbyterian - UNF Arena
11/18/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena

