The Maine Black Bears (1-2) take the court against the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

Last season, the Black Bears had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Demons' opponents hit.

Maine went 10-6 when it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Black Bears were the 359th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demons ranked 270th.

Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Black Bears scored were only 3.6 fewer points than the Demons allowed (72.1).

Maine went 7-3 last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

Maine posted 78.5 points per game last year at home, which was 16.7 more points than it averaged away from home (61.8).

The Black Bears gave up 67.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.1 on the road.

In home games, Maine made 1.3 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in away games (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule