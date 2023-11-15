Jaylen Brown will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brown, in his last game (November 13 win against the Knicks), produced 22 points and six assists.

Below we will dive into Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-114)

Over 22.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Over 5.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+134)

Over 3.5 (+134) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers allowed 110.9 points per game last season, third in the NBA.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game last season, the 76ers were second in the league in that category.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.2.

The 76ers conceded 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest last season, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 36 11 2 2 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.