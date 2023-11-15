Jayson Tatum, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - November 15
Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (8-2) and the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) play at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics won their most recent game versus the Knicks, 114-98, on Monday. Jayson Tatum was their high scorer with 35 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|35
|6
|7
|1
|0
|5
|Jaylen Brown
|22
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Kristaps Porzingis
|21
|6
|3
|0
|1
|3
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum's numbers for the season are 29.7 points, 4 assists and 8.3 boards per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brown's numbers for the season are 24.7 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 45.8% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game (10th in NBA).
- Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the floor and 47.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Derrick White is putting up 15 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.
- Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.
