The Eastern-leading Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to overcome the Boston Celtics (8-2). The squads square off Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is 223.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -3.5 223.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 225.5, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Boston has been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.
  • This season, Boston has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 5 50% 119.6 240.8 105.9 217.6 225.6
76ers 5 50% 121.2 240.8 111.7 217.6 225.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (4-1-0) than it does in road games (3-2-0).
  • The 119.6 points per game the Celtics score are 7.9 more points than the 76ers give up (111.7).
  • When Boston totals more than 111.7 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 7-3 7-2 5-5
76ers 8-2 1-0 6-4

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
119.6
Points Scored (PG)
 121.2
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
6-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-2
7-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 8-2
105.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.7
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
7-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-1
8-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-1

