At Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Boston Celtics (8-2) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) in a matchup between the top-ranked squads in the Eastern Conference at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-3.5) 223.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-4) 224 -164 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game (scoring 119.6 points per game to rank fifth in the league while giving up 105.9 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +137 scoring differential overall.

The 76ers' +95 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 121.2 points per game (third in NBA) while allowing 111.7 per contest (11th in league).

The two teams combine to score 240.8 points per game, 17.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 217.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Boston is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Philadelphia has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - 76ers +1400 +650 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.