Pavel Zacha will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Looking to bet on Zacha's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Pavel Zacha vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:40 per game on the ice, is +7.

In five of 14 games this season, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has a point in nine of 14 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Zacha has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 14 games played.

The implied probability that Zacha goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Zacha has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 47 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 14 Games 4 10 Points 3 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

