Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 14?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pavel Zacha a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Zacha stats and insights
- Zacha has scored in five of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Zacha averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 47 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Zacha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|21:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|19:57
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:37
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
