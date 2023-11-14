Will Matthew Poitras Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 14?
Can we count on Matthew Poitras finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Poitras stats and insights
- In three of 14 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 47 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Poitras recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|14:00
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:22
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|16:07
|Away
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.