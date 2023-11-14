The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mason Lohrei light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

Lohrei has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Lohrei has zero points on the power play.

Lohrei averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

