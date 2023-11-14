The Rhode Island Rams (2-0) face the Maine Black Bears (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
Maine vs. Rhode Island 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams put up an average of 67.8 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 60.3 the Black Bears allowed.
  • Rhode Island had a 15-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.
  • Last year, the 59.7 points per game the Black Bears recorded were only 2.5 more points than the Rams allowed (57.2).
  • When Maine scored more than 57.2 points last season, it went 12-1.
  • The Black Bears made 34.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (28.0%).
  • The Rams' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points lower than the Black Bears given up to their opponents (47.2%).

Maine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Quinnipiac L 70-57 M&T Bank Arena
11/9/2023 @ La Salle W 58-48 Tom Gola Arena
11/12/2023 UMass W 69-48 Cross Insurance Center
11/14/2023 Rhode Island - Cross Insurance Center
11/24/2023 Richmond - Knapp Center
11/25/2023 Louisiana Tech - Knapp Center

