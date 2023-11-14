The Rhode Island Rams (2-0) face the Maine Black Bears (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. Rhode Island 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rams put up an average of 67.8 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 60.3 the Black Bears allowed.

Rhode Island had a 15-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.

Last year, the 59.7 points per game the Black Bears recorded were only 2.5 more points than the Rams allowed (57.2).

When Maine scored more than 57.2 points last season, it went 12-1.

The Black Bears made 34.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (28.0%).

The Rams' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points lower than the Black Bears given up to their opponents (47.2%).

