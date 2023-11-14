How to Watch the Maine vs. Rhode Island Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Rhode Island Rams (2-0) face the Maine Black Bears (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine vs. Rhode Island 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rams put up an average of 67.8 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 60.3 the Black Bears allowed.
- Rhode Island had a 15-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.
- Last year, the 59.7 points per game the Black Bears recorded were only 2.5 more points than the Rams allowed (57.2).
- When Maine scored more than 57.2 points last season, it went 12-1.
- The Black Bears made 34.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (28.0%).
- The Rams' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points lower than the Black Bears given up to their opponents (47.2%).
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|L 70-57
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ La Salle
|W 58-48
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/12/2023
|UMass
|W 69-48
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/14/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/24/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/25/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Knapp Center
