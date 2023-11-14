When the Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Derek Forbort find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Forbort stats and insights

Forbort is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Forbort has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 47 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Forbort recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:38 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 3-0 10/21/2023 Kings 2 0 2 22:20 Away W 4-2 10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 3-1 10/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 10/11/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:07 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

