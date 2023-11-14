On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is David Pastrnak going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pastrnak stats and insights

Pastrnak has scored in eight of 14 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also six assists.

Pastrnak averages 4.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 47 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:06 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:07 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 24:41 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 21:17 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 20:25 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 20:10 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:29 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.