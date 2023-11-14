On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is David Pastrnak going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

  • Pastrnak has scored in eight of 14 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also six assists.
  • Pastrnak averages 4.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 47 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:06 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:07 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 24:41 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 21:17 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 20:25 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 20:10 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:29 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

