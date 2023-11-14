In the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Charlie McAvoy to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

McAvoy has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

McAvoy averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 47 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 26:44 Away L 3-2 OT 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 26:11 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:28 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 24:57 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Away W 4-2 10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:50 Away W 3-1 10/14/2023 Predators 2 0 2 26:10 Home W 3-2 10/11/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:55 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

