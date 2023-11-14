Charlie Coyle will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres meet on Tuesday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Coyle interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Charlie Coyle vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Coyle has scored a goal in three of 14 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Coyle has registered a point in a game eight times this season out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In six of 14 games this season, Coyle has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Coyle goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 47 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 14 Games 4 11 Points 4 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

