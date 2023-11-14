The Boston Bruins (11-1-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1) at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN. The Bruins were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-145) Sabres (+120) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite 11 times this season, and have gone 8-3 in those games.

Boston has an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The Bruins have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In four games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins vs. Sabres Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 45 (18th) Goals 44 (19th) 28 (1st) Goals Allowed 47 (19th) 10 (17th) Power Play Goals 5 (28th) 5 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (12th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Boston hit the over in three of its past 10 contests.

The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Bruins offense's 45 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in league play this season with 28 (just two per game).

With a +17 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

