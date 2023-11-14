How to Watch the Bruins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Boston Bruins will visit the Buffalo Sabres (who also lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch on ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN as the Bruins and the Sabres take the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 28 total goals (just two per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 45 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|14
|10
|11
|21
|14
|7
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|14
|7
|8
|15
|11
|7
|16.7%
|Charlie Coyle
|14
|5
|6
|11
|5
|5
|53.4%
|Charlie McAvoy
|10
|2
|9
|11
|11
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|14
|5
|5
|10
|6
|5
|51.9%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 47 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 19th in the NHL.
- The Sabres have 44 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals during that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jeff Skinner
|15
|7
|6
|13
|8
|11
|42.3%
|Tage Thompson
|15
|6
|6
|12
|1
|11
|42.9%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|15
|3
|9
|12
|9
|11
|41.2%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|15
|3
|8
|11
|11
|10
|-
|Alex Tuch
|13
|4
|6
|10
|4
|12
|50%
