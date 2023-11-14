Coming off a defeat last time out, the Boston Bruins will visit the Buffalo Sabres (who also lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch on ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN as the Bruins and the Sabres take the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 28 total goals (just two per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 45 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 14 10 11 21 14 7 0% Brad Marchand 14 7 8 15 11 7 16.7% Charlie Coyle 14 5 6 11 5 5 53.4% Charlie McAvoy 10 2 9 11 11 2 - Pavel Zacha 14 5 5 10 6 5 51.9%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 47 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 19th in the NHL.

The Sabres have 44 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players