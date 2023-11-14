The Boston Bruins, with Brad Marchand, are in action Tuesday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Marchand against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Brad Marchand vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand has averaged 19:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Marchand has scored a goal in six of 14 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 14 games this season, Marchand has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Marchand has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Marchand's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

Marchand has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 14 Games 4 15 Points 6 7 Goals 1 8 Assists 5

