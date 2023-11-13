Jrue Holiday plus his Boston Celtics teammates take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, a 117-94 win over the Raptors, Holiday totaled eight points, seven assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Holiday, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-111)

Over 13.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-102)

Over 5.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-159)

Over 5.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks conceded 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the league last season, allowing 42 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Knicks allowed 25.1 per game last season, ranking them 13th in the league.

The Knicks gave up 13 made 3-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league in that category.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 35 9 4 2 1 3 0

